Marion Wealth Management Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,609,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 51,963 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000.

EWX stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

