Marion Wealth Management Sells 290 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marion Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 356,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 53,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $90.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.