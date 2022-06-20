Marlin Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and $15.86 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00110452 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00736594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00083326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00504446 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

