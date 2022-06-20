Marotta Asset Management Decreases Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121,053 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $74,910,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $16,085,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,797,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,810 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,768. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CX. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

