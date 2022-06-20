Marotta Asset Management Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.40.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.58. 28,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $248.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

