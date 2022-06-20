Marotta Asset Management Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.58% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,386,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 263,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.18. 3,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,822. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.14.

