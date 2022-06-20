Marotta Asset Management Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

XBI traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.61. 2,282,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,498,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

