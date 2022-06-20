Marotta Asset Management Has $399,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.41. 192,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,439. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.