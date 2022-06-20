Marotta Asset Management Makes New $231,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.02. The stock had a trading volume of 396,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

