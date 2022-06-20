Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $11.20 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

