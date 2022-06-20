Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $118.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average is $140.87. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

