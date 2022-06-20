Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $24.33 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

DHR opened at $238.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.56 and its 200 day moving average is $279.47. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

