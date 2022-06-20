Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $8.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 322,618 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,819,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after purchasing an additional 149,935 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

