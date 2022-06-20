Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $57.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.