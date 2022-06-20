Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

SYK opened at $194.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.66 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

