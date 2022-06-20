Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,134,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 581,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $169.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

