Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 6,736 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

NYSE:SWK opened at $103.25 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $210.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

