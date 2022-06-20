Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 5,523 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. jvl associates llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $319.81 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.