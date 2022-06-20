McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,159. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.