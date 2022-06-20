McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 4.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $57.78. 304,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

