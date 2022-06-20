mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.30.

MDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$2.71 on Monday. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.29. The stock has a market cap of C$119.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.78.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

