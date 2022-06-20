Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.6% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.22. 274,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,235. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.