Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lessened by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

