Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a $58.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.15.

MEOH opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

