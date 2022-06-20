Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $55.75 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.04.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

