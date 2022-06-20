Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 47420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$34.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89.
About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)
Recommended Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.