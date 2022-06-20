Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $3,741.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00553181 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.