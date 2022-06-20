Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $255.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

