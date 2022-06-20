Morgan Stanley Boosts Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target to GBX 710

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 680 ($8.25) to GBX 710 ($8.62) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.17) to GBX 730 ($8.86) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $720.00.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. Informa has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.