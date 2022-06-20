Morgan Stanley Cuts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $47.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

