M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.62.

Shares of MTB opened at $162.34 on Friday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

