Multiplier 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $5,342.87 and $34.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00110452 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00736594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00083326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00504446 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

