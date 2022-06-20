Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

MYGN opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -137.92 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,773,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

