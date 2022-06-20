NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $316.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.84. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

