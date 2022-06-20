National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. National Presto Industries accounts for approximately 5.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of National Presto Industries worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.18. 1,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,716. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $103.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

