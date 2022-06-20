Navcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,704.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $51,704.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,735,208 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

