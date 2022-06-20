Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of UEPS opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

