New Capital Management LP Invests $346,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 144,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,198,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

