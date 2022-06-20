News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Position Raised by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,712 shares during the period. News accounts for about 3.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of News worth $49,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $29,062,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,128,000 after acquiring an additional 401,466 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337,790 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.39.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

