NewYorkCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $10.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026968 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00262872 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000879 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

