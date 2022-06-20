NextDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $301,010.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $733,612.01 and approximately $301,010.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00110138 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00963019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,075.87 or 1.00032974 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,370,466,776 coins and its circulating supply is 2,330,234,667 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

