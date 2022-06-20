Nexus Investment Management ULC Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

BAM traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.