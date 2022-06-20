NFTX Hashmasks Index Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $66,091.97 and $149.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for $371.36 or 0.01834735 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,269.54 or 1.00144562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00127441 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 178 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars.

