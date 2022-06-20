NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of NIKE worth $445,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.34. 411,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,401. The company has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

