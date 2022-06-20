Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.29% of eBay worth $783,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $240,751,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in eBay by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after purchasing an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $55,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.21. 550,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

