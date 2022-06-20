Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 33,988 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $248,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $3.66 on Monday, hitting $288.46. 33,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.92 and its 200 day moving average is $439.49. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $287.93 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

