Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.41% of Target worth $414,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 375,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,564. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.28 and its 200-day moving average is $211.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

