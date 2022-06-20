Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in State Street were worth $307,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,208,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in State Street by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,995,000 after buying an additional 411,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,564,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. 167,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.