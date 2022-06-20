Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 212,686 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,686 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 3.14% of Aspen Technology worth $344,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $10.02 on Monday, reaching $189.20. 30,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,882. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $210.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.64.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

