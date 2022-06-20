Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 6,090 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,971 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of McDonald’s worth $261,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,261,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $234.38. 164,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,184. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.26.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.